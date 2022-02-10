The Vault: Taking a look at Louisville's past Oktoberfest celebrations

Louisville celebrates by upholding Oktoberfest traditions with festivals all over the city, with the most notable in Germantown, Butchertown and on Fourth Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first-ever Oktoberfest was held in Munich, Germany in 1810 as a five-day celebration to commemorate the marriage of the crown prince of Belgium.

The festivities lasted from Oct. 12 through Oct. 17 and ended with a great horse race.

More than 210 years later, countries around the world celebrate German heritage through Oktoberfest.

Louisville celebrates by upholding Oktoberfest traditions with festivals all over the city, with the most notable in Germantown, Butchertown and on Fourth Street throughout the month of October.

Every festival puts their own spin on the German tradition, some with special performances from folk bands, other feature art fairs, but almost all celebrate with authentic German cuisine and beer.

Diving into that authentic cuisine you will find heart Bavarian dishes like sauerkraut balls, grilled bratwurst, schnitzel and giant pretzels.

The festival kicks off when the mayor taps the first keg in the beer tent and this signals the beginning of the draft, pouring throughout the fair.

A parade around the city continues the celebrations with costumed dancers, marching bands and floats. However, it’s the beer that draws the biggest crowd.

While your there, you can purchase one of the famous gingerbread necklaces, decorated with German phrases and are strung on a string for you to wear home – a traditional souvenir.

It would be hard to miss the music – yodeling, brass bands, polka music and crowds singing and dancing along.

No Oktoberfest in complete without the “Chicken Dance.”

The song was first composed in 1950 by an accordion player in Switzerland but came to the U.S. in 1981.

A German band was to demonstrate the dance for a TV station to promote an upcoming festival. Over the years, the song and dance have become an internationally recognized piece of the Oktoberfest celebration and Louisville is joining in on it.

Some Oktoberfest celebrations have already taken place, but more are coming including the Brat Bluegrass Oktoberfest party at the Seelbach Hotel on Oct. 7.

Then on Oct. 15, Mellwood Art Center will host a festival benefitting the WHAS Crusade for Children.

