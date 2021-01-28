The Louisville teacher who was almost on the Challenger | From the Archives

Kentucky Country Day teacher Kenny Karem was the state's runner-up for the NASA Teacher in Space Project.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On this day 35 years ago, NASA's space shuttle Challenger exploded less than two minutes after liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center.

Seven people were killed, including Christa McAuliffe — a New Hampshire woman who was going to be the first teacher in space.

McAuliffe was chosen from thousands of applicants in the NASA Teacher in Space Project, a program that would bring teachers to space to share their experience with students. Applicants were limited down to two teachers per state, and WHAS11 was with Kentucky's runner-up and his students during the launch in 1986.

Kenny Karem's seventh and eighth grade classroom watched the failed launch during their lunch hour at Kentucky Country Day.

"I was so excited today talking about the launching, because of course I myself came so close, and I think all teachers feel apart of Mrs. McAuliffe going up in flight," Karem told WHAS11's John Shumway. "Just sadness...it's a blow to the teaching profession."

Karem's students expressed their sadness with WHAS11, saying they never thought of the possibility of an explosion.

"I was really surprised and sad that this could happen," one student said. "And I'm glad my history teacher wasn't on the flight."

Another student spoke about how upsetting McAuliffe's death was as they watched her parents react to the crash on-air.

While his students said they would be afraid to go to space because of the explosion, Karem said he would not be afraid to try again.

"I wouldn't hesitate," Karem said. "If I were asked to go, I would go."

