The Vault: Remembering country music legend Loretta Lynn

The Vault revisits her 1980 film premiere of Coal Miner's Daughter in Louisville and why she thought her book turned film was so successful.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though she became a world-renowned star, Loretta Lynn never forgot about her old Kentucky home.

It was September 1980, and you could tell by looking at her customized bus, she embraced being a “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

WHAS-TV got an exclusive sit-down interview with her onboard.

She talked about her thoughts on why her biography, having just been turned into a film released earlier that year, was so successful.

Almost 20 years later, she was more popular than ever when an estimated 300,000 people gathered to see her serve as Grand Marshall of the Derby Festival’s Pegasus Parade.

Everyone was so happy to see the “Queen of Country Music” back home in Kentucky in 1999.

Another big day for the star that Kentuckians will always remember marked a huge moment in her life.

In March 1980, Lynn chose the old Showcase Cinemas on Bardstown Road to debut the film based on her life.

The night was modeled after the movie premieres of the 1920s and 1930s during the golden age of Hollywood – complete with a red carpet and search lights.

WHAS11’s nightly magazine show “Louisville Tonight” broadcasted the event live with hosts Tom Van Hough and Angie Humphrey.

Then Governor John Y. Brown and his wife, former Miss America Phyllis Knight were instrumental in making the event happen.

The producer and director along with actors in the film were also in attendance.

Sissy Spacek, who would receive the Academy Award for her portrayal of Lynn, was nervous and wondered if she would approve of her performance.

“Was it spooky or a funny feeling,” the reporter asked.

Spacek replied, “Yeah, it really was –more so after we – after I got to know Loretta because I cared so much of what she thought.”

The highlight of the evening was when Lynn arrived with her mother and husband Mooney.



“I think I started singing when I was around 24-years-old,” she said. Everybody that I talked to wanted to write my life story and I hadn’t even lived yet. And of course, I’m just starting now. I finally got tired of hearing it and I finally let the fellow that had spent two years down in the part of the country I’m from help me write the book. And after the book was written, I said this is gonna be a movie. Of course my manager kinda laughed at me and now he’s laughing in a different way.”

The night was cold and exciting but now warms hearts as we are reminded of why the world fell in love with the girl from Butcher Hollow.

The Country Music Hall of Famer passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Oct. 4

