The Vault: A look back at past Kentucky State Fair moments

WHAS-TV cameras captured the thrill of the rides, laughs in the livestock yards along with the parades and politicians meeting their constituents.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A big banner welcomed crowds into the Kentucky Exposition Center in 1954 as it became the official fairgrounds of the commonwealth.

Louisville has been the official home of the Kentucky State Fair since 1907.

Weekend NightTeam anchor Shay McAlister takes a look at the festivities of the fair and how its evolved over the years.

