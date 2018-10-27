LOUISVILLE, Ky (WHAS11) — If your music stylings favor Pink Floyd, Pearl Jam, the Rolling Stones and Radiohead, then Louisville's School of Rock may draw your attention!

The grand opening of the performance-based music education program took place on Saturday on Shelbyville Road.

The School of Rock offers drum, guitar, piano and singing lessons along with three thousand square foot rehearsal and group performance spaces with classes starting for three-year-olds and continuing through adulthood.

At the end of each semester, students will perform a rock concert.

Address: 12001 SHELBYVILLE RD | STE 102 | LOUISVILLE, KY 40243 (Located in the mid-town shopping center.)

Phone: (502) 540-8765

