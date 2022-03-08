What you need to know about the Splash 'n' Dash on Saturday

The goal is to raise $70,000 for Norton Children's Hospital through donations and registration fees.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Saturday, Aug. 6, adults and kids will walk or run at Splash 'n' Dash at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park to benefit Norton Children's Hospital.

Before and after the races, participants can enjoy inflatable slides, a mini obstacle course, a water balloon toss, music and more in the "Just for Kids" Zone.

The noncompetitive 5K and the 1K courses also include splash zones and water stations along the path.

All kids ages 4 and under can walk or run for free in the noncompetitive 5K or 1K courses which are also wheelchair friendly, according to their website.

For any registrations received after Aug. 1, T-shirts will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

Here are all the events racers can walk or run in

1K Course:

Race start time: 9 a.m.

Waves will start every 10 min. until last wave at 11:30 a.m.

$25 for adults and $20 for kids ages 5 to 17.





5K Course (Noncompetitive):

Race start time: 8:30 a.m.

Waves will start every 10 minutes until last wave at 10 a.m.

$30 for adults and $20 for kids ages 5 to 17.

5K Competitive Course:

Race start time: 7:30 a.m.

High School Cross Country team wave start time: 8 a.m.

$35 for all ages

Registration for the competitive dash course will close Friday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.

Includes official times results and awards for top finishers

As of Wednesday morning, there were only 36 spots available for the competitive 5K.

Registration fees will increase by $5 on race day.

You can specify which program you want your funds to go toward when you sign up as a participant.

Some examples of Norton Children's programs you can sponsor: the "Heel, Dog, Heal program", "Music, Art & Expressive Therapy", "Child Life Program" and many more. You can alternatively select "Area of Greatest Need".

Donations to Norton Children's Hospital makes a difference for more than 215,000 kids who need care at Norton Children's facilities each year, according to the Splash 'n' Dash website.

Some examples of what a donation can purchase for the hospital: a video game, lullaby sound machine, digital camera, a Mamaroo rocker, a Vitamix blender, and even funding an "End of Chemo party".

As of Wednesday morning, the Splash 'n' Dash raised $29,374 which is 42% of their final goal donation amount: $70,000.

