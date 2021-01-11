Salvation Army launches virtual red kettle fundraising campaign

The "Virtual Red Kettle Champaign" has a goal of raising $250,000 online.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Salvation Army is inviting the public to take part in its virtual fundraising campaign this holiday season.

The "Virtual Red Kettle Campaign" launched on Nov. 1 with the goal of raising $250,000 online through peer-to-peer and crowdfunding campaigns.

The communities of Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, New Albany, Warsaw and Columbia City are launching peer-to-peer campaigns which allow supporters to create their own virtual red kettle with a personal fundraising goal.

The Salvation Army is encouraging residents, businesses, churches and other organizations to get involved, whether as an individual "virtual bell ringer" or as part of a fundraising team.

The organization said that their traditional red kettles will still make an appearance this holiday season, and volunteers are encouraged to visit RegistertoRing.com to sign up for a two-hour shift.

