LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new second-hand bookstore in the Beechmont neighborhood is hoping to make a difference.

After the building in the 4600 block of South Third Street has sat vacant for more than a decade, it now has new life.

Thousands of used books and trinkets to boot, The Rosewater is a community space. Their story goes beyond the pages.

“Our tagline is that it’s more than a bookstore,” Claire Wallace said. “Every dollar that we receive through our book sales go back to neighbors in crisis.”

It’s a need that’s been present for years and for Wallace and the South Louisville Community Ministries, say they decided to create a space already filled with love and compassion.

“Every piece of furniture you see has been donated. All the books have been donated. Every single piece of this place has been brought here by a different community member,” she said.

Wallace hopes The Rosewater will serve as an anchor in the community.

“If we can serve even just 50 more families, I mean that’s 50,” she said. “We’re really trying to work double time to make sure that we can get the community involved so that they can serve more neighbors.”

For them, it’s a way neighbors can help neighbors to help write life stories that are a little brighter.

To check out The Rosewater their hours are:

Wednesday and Thursday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The organization is also taking book donations through The Book Works. If you would like to donate, books can be dropped off at the YMCA Safe Place at 2400 Crittenden Drive. Those hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

