LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two months after dozens took their concerns to the streets, the city has confirmed Louisville's Family Dollar stores will not be getting liquor licenses. The company applied for 22 liquor licenses, most of the stores in West and South Louisville. A local ABC administrator has denied all of the licenses.

Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green said, "We want businesses that are going to respect our community, that are going to add value to the families and neighborhoods in our community."

The discount retailer said it wanted to add beer to better its selection for its customers, but many customers said they don't need it.

The license denial letters from an administrator with the Metro Alcohol Beverage Control board cited multiple reasons why they denied each license for the different stores.

Almost every location has other stores with liquor licenses within a mile of the family dollar. One of the Family Dollar locations had 28 other businesses that sell beer within one mile of the store.

Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said, "Applying for liquor licenses in mass is an example of predatory retailing and that is completely unacceptable.”

Many of the neighborhoods where the Family Dollars sit are designated as poverty stricken with high numbers of alcohol and drug use.

The people who live there rallied in July, asking the city to deny the license. They also asked for other businesses to pay attention. They want their community to be better, they businesses that will get them there.

Green said, "Enough is enough. The people raised their voices and the people were heard."

The Family Dollar corporation can appeal this ruling on the state level. They have not responded to WHAS11’s request for comment at this time.

►Contact reporter Shay McAlister at smcalister@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Shay) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV