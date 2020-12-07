The Peach Truck brings fresh peaches to cities all over America, including Louisville

The truck made a stop at Brownsboro Hardware this weekend. Supply sold out days before the truck even arrived.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Georgia is known as the Peach State – you can see it right on the state’s license plate.

A truck travels the country in the summer, delivering fresh peaches straight from Georgia to cities like Louisville.

The peach truck stopped in Louisville this weekend at Brownsboro Hardware to deliver fresh peaches to those lucky enough to place an order before they sold out.

“They’re by far the best peaches I’ve ever had,” Landon Brantley said. “They’re just like juicier than other peaches I think.”

“They’re just awesome and great to share with family and friends,” Gail Schell said.

The Peach Truck was born when the founder moved from his home state of Georgia to Nashville, and found the peaches just weren’t as good. He started bringing peaches from home to the people of Music City, and it took off from there.

“Look at it now,” team leader Jack Callahan said. “About eight to 10 years later we are traveling across the United States for about 12 weeks spreading joy in the time of a pandemic.”

The truck puts on a lot of miles, bringing the freshest fruits to people everywhere.

So what makes these peaches so fresh?

“They were handpicked less than 72 hours ago from one of the oldest peach farms in Georgia,” Callahan said.

All the flavor is there, but they’re a little firm when you get the peaches in your box for travel purposes. In a few days, they gain that signature juiciness.

“When they say sit them on the counter for a couple of days and they’re ripe as can be, they are,” Schell said.

The truck has a mission – spreading joy and flavor, and making your summer a little more peachy.

The truck will be back in Louisville and the surrounding area in August, but it’s so popular some of those locations have already been sold out.

