The Oldham County Fair is open this week only

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Slip on your cowboy boots and grab your ten-gallon hat, the Oldham County Fair is back in town!

You and your family can participate in all the fair has to offer Tuesday Aug. 2 to Saturday Aug. 6.

Admission is $15 per person, however, kids 29 inches in height and shorter can attend the fair for free. Children's admission doesn't include ride passes.

Included in the full price of admission is access to unlimited rides, arena events and live music, according to a press release.

The 89th annual fair will be held at Oldham County Fairgrounds in LaGrange, parking is $5.

Gates open at 5 p.m. each day.

Here's the full list of this year's events:

Tuesday: Bulls'n Barrels Rodeo

Wednesday: Full Throttle Monster Trucks

Thursday: Top Dog Circle Track & Mini-Madness

Friday: Top Dog Large Car Demo Derby

Saturday: KITPA Track & Tractor Pull

Here's who's performing:

Tuesday: Kevin Jaggers & Ashley Bryant

Wednesday: Whiskey Bent Valley Boys & Kyle Eldridge and the Kentucky Cowhands

Thursday: Andrew Lee

Friday: Redstone

Saturday: Rachel Oldham Ballard & Moonshine Magnolia

