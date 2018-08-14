Lanes closed. Utility work. Our roads are beaten up.

Louisville's century-old sewer system is collapsing at points, and if you walk around like I did the other day and look closely, you'll see that down in those trenches, they reveal something – our history, coughing up the original bricks from those 100-year-old sewers.

Louisville historian Tom Owen told me, they tell quite the story, “Doug I've been looking over maps and there are a lot of streets names that have totally disappeared, for instance, Water Street from earlier pioneer times.”

In the heart of our city that we all know in 2018, there are ghosts among us.

Streets once as common as Main and Market are now wiped off the maps. They are gone.

Take a look, 1908, There's Water Street, with Fulton Street right next to it, now gone.

Also dearly departed: Nelson and Carter street.

High Avenue took you to the Portland neighborhood.

We really were a close-knit town. The maps are fascinating. In 1907, to the east, everything ended at St. Matthews.

To the west, Fountaine Ferry Road took you to the famed amusement park.

South of downtown, an oval shows up. It's the new Louisville Jockey Club, later Churchill Downs.

A few miles away, a rival race track, The Douglas Jockey Club.

We had no airport in 1907 but we can see why our airport has its name, Lorena Standiford owned the land.

In 1925 maps were calling us “The Gateway to the South”.

Water Street lasted until the 1960's, when the city made a last-ditch effort to save it, says Owen.

“The Board of Alderman determined that from first to sixth this was gonna be forever Water Street. That obviously fizzled out and this is River Road. Water Street has been erased from the street map.”

Next to the Muhammad Ali Center was Nelson Street. Owen told us, “I'm telling you 1856, big as life, all the way down to 1948 at least, 1948 that shows this is still Nelson Street.”

Nelson is now called Washington Street.,

One building remains from the early days that tells a much bigger story. It sits at 7th and Washington, The Normandy.

Its architecture straight out of New Orleans. It was built as a railroad hotel.

Owen describes what it was like, “Can't you imagine sitting up there on that balcony. You’ve got a morning train leaving for Washington or New York eastbound, you've got a morning coffee!”

The Central Station Railroad station was one of two major stations in the city. It’s now gone.

Owen also found one gem on the original maps that shocked him, “Let me tell you, I’ve never heard of Pike Street.”

Nothing's left on Pike but some of the bricks.

So now as we walk past amazing architecture, each time the sewer decides to give way, we see a bit of our past, the streets saying hello again as if to say...Hey, I was popular, once!

Rest in peace: Water, Nelson, Pochahontas streets.

