LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been a conversation and concern for years -- the Ninth Street Divide. It is a social and physical barrier between downtown and west Louisville, but a special street sculpture unveiled Friday aims to bridge the gap.

The Louisville Knot has been in the works for three years. The $175,000 public art space was spearheaded by Interface Studio Architects based in Philadelphia, along with the community and city leaders.

"It invites people from all sides of the city," designer, Brian Phillips said. "You can sit on it, swing, and hang out with friends, and the goal was to connect east and west Louisville."

City leaders wanted to recreate the Ninth Street underpass as an engaging public space tied together by local influences and traditions. They hope it will provide a destination for exploration, commerce, and play.

"You can literally speak into the talk tube from one end of the overpass to the other and speak to another person at the other side," public art administrator with Metro Louisville, Sarah Lindgren said. "It connects us to the Portland neighborhood and the Russell neighborhood."

Mayor Greg Fischer along with the project's organizers held a celebration Friday during the unveiling ceremony. Fischer said the Ninth Street underpass project will strengthen pedestrian connectivity underneath the Interstate 64 ramps and will transform an underutilized area into a welcoming space with dynamic lighting.

"The Knot is really made out of about a mile of two-inch steel tube and if you were to unroll the whole knot that's about how long it is," Phillips said. "Certainly, we want people to smile, we want kids to play here, and we want people to feel like it's a place of a common space and openness."

Lindgren said for years, the norm was people walking down Main Street after a trip to the museum or restaurant, and their journey ending once they would reach the overpass.

"This is a space for people; not just cars," Lindgren said. "Walking on foot or on bike, you experience the city in a different way than you do in a car."

