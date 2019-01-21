LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pilot program for addicts and those experiencing mental illness in Louisville is now open to the public and serving more people than ever before. The program is thoughtfully called "The Living Room" because it aims to be just that-- a safe place for people to come in moments of crisis.

"Typically people who are coming in have some form of mental health or substance abuse issues, or homelessness that we're trying to help," Stephany Pond, The Living Room Unit Director, said.

The Living Room program is in the basement of Centerstone’s Magazine Street location. A blue light on the building shows you where to go and once you make it there, you’re encouraged to feel at home.

"The first thing that we offer is safety and the second thing that we offer is comfort," Kimberly Brothers, co-founder of The Living Room, said.

The pilot program was only available to people picked up by police in LMPD’s 4th Division, until December, when it opened up to anyone struggling in Louisville.

Pond, said, "When people come in, they're welcomed at the door. We tell them a little bit about what we're about and we invite them in."

Once inside, clients put their personal belongings in a locker for safe keeping. They are then introduced to a peer support partner who evaluates where they are at and what they need. It’s the client’s choice to accept resources or just use the space to rest or warm up.

"It is completely voluntary and that is a wonderful thing for people with mental illness and addiction. So many times they've been held against their will, they've been told they have to do something so we really do try to keep that to a minimum," Brothers said.

The space functions much like a low barrier shelter, because people are welcomed inside despite being intoxicated or experiencing a mental episode. But it is different from the other low barrier shelter in town in the way it is staffed. There are counselors, therapists and addiction recovery specialists available to help at any time.

Brothers said, "Every person who works in this environment in a person of recovery. They all have lived experience and a great amount of training in order to use that lived experience professionally."

With the temps below freezing, the space is especially busy and the staff is ready to call in more help at any time.

Although busy, they are already taking the time to look back at the “wins”, acknowledging past clients that have since turned their lives around.

"To watch those changes that Stephany just described in an individual as they get back to functioning and having peace in their lives and as they get comfortable with themselves, I mean it’s an honor just to get to be part of that," Brothers said.

The Living Room also offers a transportation service which picks up clients to bring them in and then taking them where they want to go next. You can request transportation by calling 502-287-0607.

