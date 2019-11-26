LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Center has announced that it’s changing its name.

The Kentucky Center is changing its name to reflect its expanding physical presence in the community, now with three performance venues in Louisville: The Kentucky Center on Main Street, The Brown Theatre on Broadway and the newest venue, Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, which opened in July.

The new name, Kentucky Performing Arts, will serve as the umbrella organization overseeing all three venues. The venues will retain their individual names.

“We have recently referred to our organization as a ‘family of venues’ and this new name and brand better reflect that identity,” said Kim Baker. “With the fire damage and the building repairs now



completed, we are excited to start a new chapter in our history with a new name and soon, a new look, along with an exciting schedule of shows and programs this fall and winter.”

Kentucky Performing Arts will also serve as the support organization around all existing education and outreach initiatives, including the Governor’s School for the Arts, ArtsReach and other education and community efforts that increase access by bringing the arts to every corner of the Commonwealth.

