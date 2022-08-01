Downtown Louisville's The Hope Village receives new maintenance equipment

The Air Quality Trust Fund helped make the equipment available; the fund helps conduct or fund projects that improve or research air quality within Louisville.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from when The Hope Village opened in April.

Louisville officials presented The Hope Village with brand new electric-powered maintenance equipment and a storage shed.

According to the press release, the Air Quality Trust Fund helped make the equipment available; the fund helps conduct or fund projects that improve or research air quality within Louisville. Electric-powered equipment reduces emissions that contribute to climate change.

Carl Hilton, chair of the Air Pollution Control Board, said this is a great opportunity to help The Hope Village while keeping with Louisville’s sustainability goals.

“Opportunities to use less-polluting equipment should be accessible to all residents, and we are pleased to use our Air Quality Trust Fund to help that happen,” Hilton said.

Mayor Greg Fischer said The Hope Village continues to innovate its programming to not only improve the community but protect our environment.

“This is a real community effort, and I’m excited about the number of partners and supportive services who have jumped into action to help those in our community who are experiencing houselessness,” Fischer said.

The Hope Village opened in April, and is a safe outdoor space where people experiencing houselessness can live in weather-sealed tents with access to other services like healthcare, job training and recovery support.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.