LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 has forced many local businesses to close down or change the way they operate. Some businesses aren’t making any money at all, and others are bringing in a fraction of what they used to make. Unless these businesses get more support, many of them may not survive this pandemic.

“It’s not only something that is an inconvenience to them; they could literally not come out of this,” Mac Wilkinson, the CEO of Moolathon, said.

Louisville LEAP and Moolathon are hosting a virtual 5K to help bring some much-needed resources to these struggling businesses. The money raised through The Grind 5K will go to the Small Business Continuity Loan Program, which offers loans to small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Businesses are able to apply for loans up to $25,000 with 0% interest for a year.

“Our fellow retail businesses, restaurants, small businesses are in trouble and…these are the soul of our community and are so important to how Louisville feels and how Louisville operates,” said Rebecca Fleischaker, Director of the Department of Economic Development for Metro Louisville.

Through May 15, you can enter the race, donate and complete 3.1 miles on a course of your choosing. You can donate whatever you want, but a minimum $10 donation is required to compete in the race.

Once you finish the 3.1 miles, you can submit your results and receive a finisher’s t-shirt. If you don’t want to run or walk, you can still donate to the Small Business Continuity Loan Program fund online.

“It’s kind of crazy that in this time of isolation when we’re all separated, that really the community is more together than ever,” Wilkinson said.

If you own a small business in Louisville, the Small Business Continuity Loan is not the only loan that’s available to help you out right now. Community Ventures and Navigate Enterprises also have support available to small businesses. You can learn more about these loans here.

