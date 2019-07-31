LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)- Offering sweeping views of the river and downtown Louisville paired with a supper club-style menu, Swizzle, a new restaurant by the Al J. Schneider Company and The Galt House Hotel, will welcome diners next spring.

Perched 25 stories above River Road, Swizzle is inspired by a restaurant of the same name that operated on Chestnut Street in downtown Louisville in the 1940s and '50s. Back then, the spot was named for the drink stirrers that could mix a patron’s cocktail with just a quick swirl and was billed as the “headquarters for grand food.”

“During the golden era of supper clubs, a swizzle stick was symbolic of a fun night out—of well-executed American cuisine, free-flowing cocktails, and memories made with friends and family,” said Scott Shoenberger, President, and CEO of the Al J. Schneider Company. “We wanted to honor that tradition, creating an ambiance and menu that’s accessible for an everyday dining experience.”

The restaurant will feature the area’s best prime steaks, chops, sustainable seafood, and local produce, all served up from an open-concept exhibition kitchen situated in the middle of the restaurant, allowing diners to watch the action. The beverage program will take a more retro tone, with classic cocktails, including seasonal features, and a curated list of wines available by the glass or the bottle. The décor will have a retro-meets-modern vibe, with a bold color palette and clean, geometric lines paired with throwback fixtures and finishes.

The restaurant will also feature expanded private dining options and an exhibition kitchen. A pair of dining rooms overlooking the exhibition kitchen will host intimate dinners for small groups of up to 10 diners or can be combined to accommodate as many as 24 guests. The Swizzle menu for groups will also be available in the Waterford room, which will be expanded to serve up to 275 guests.

While a chef for the new restaurant has not been named, the concept and menu are in development by two pedigreed culinary masters. Executive Chef Michael Putnam, who joined The Galt House Hotel culinary team in 2017, was previously the executive chef for Wolfgang Puck Catering at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, catering high-profile events such as the Academy Awards and the Emmys. Executive Sous Chef Kendall Linhart, who also arrived at the Galt House Hotel in 2017, trained at the Culinary Institute of America, and previously led the kitchen at Daniel Boulard’s db Moderne Bistro in New York City.

“Michael and Kendall have been integral in reinvigorating The Galt House’s culinary program over the past 18 months,” said Shoenberger. “They have embraced the vision we have for honoring Louisville’s culinary past with our new restaurant offerings, and we’re thrilled to see what they develop for Swizzle.”

The new restaurant is part of the Galt House Hotel’s $80 million, multi-year transformation that encompasses near every portion of the historic property including guest rooms, meeting spaces and common areas, plus an overhaul of the food and beverage program. Earlier this month, the iconic property announced that it would debut an entirely new restaurant concept called Walker’s Exchange, inspired by Louisville’s 19th century culinary history.

For more information about Swizzle, please visit www.swizzle25.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram.