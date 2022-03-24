The Eagles add Louisville concert to 'Hotel California' tour

The entirety of the album will be performed accompanied by an orchestra and a choir. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Look out Cards, The Eagles are coming to town!

Back in 2010, The Eagles were the first official concert at the KFC Yum! Center performing on October 16.

Now, as part of the KFC Yum! Center's 11-year-anniversary, The Eagles will return to perform their entire Hotel California album, along with more of their greatest hits, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir.

The band added a concert on Thursday, May 12 at the Yum! Center in downtown Louisville to its Hotel California 2022 Tour.

Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two GRAMMY Awards for the songs "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California."

Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original Hotel California tour.

The band’s Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling U.S. album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum.

Tickets for the newly added concert go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. and presales are available starting Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

There will also be a limited number of VIP packages available, including premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.

To find more information, or purchase tickets, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.