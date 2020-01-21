LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite the cold and snow, a sea of vehicles packed the 28th and Broadway Kroger parking lot Monday for the 48th annual MLK motorcade and rally.

With the help of hand-warmers and layers of clothing, groups spent the morning selling Dr. King t-shirts and buttons.

"The cold doesn't bother us because King did it for us in any type of weather," Louisville resident, Marcella Longhorne said. "I've seen the marches, I've seen everything he did from rain, sleet, snow, jail, and shine -- he was there so we're going to be here and we're never going to stop."

Donna Adams has been volunteering for over 30 years.

"Cold doesn't stop me I'm dressed for it, rain won't stop me – won't nothing stop me," Adams said. "I'm not going to stop I've only missed one when I had knee surgery."

Adams said this year is a time to promote love and unity in the fight for ending community violence.

"It's time to stop all the killing and violence," Adams said. "Us older people we can make that change if our children see what we're doing not only on this day but the days to come."

Inspired by Dr. King, Louisville resident Phillip Mucker's purpose is to provide hope for the next generation of leaders who too have a dream.

"When we come work with the youth we try to keep them out of the street so they won't do things that can get them in trouble," Mucker said. "We want to teach them how to be good young men and women -- that's how we honor Martin Luther King."

After the motorcade the group ended at the Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church on Jefferson Street for a service celebrating Dr. King. They were joined by hundreds including Governor Andy Beshear, Mayor Greg Fischer, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.