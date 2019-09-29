LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Don't be deceived by the clear skies; weeks with little to no rainfall has created drought-like conditions in parts of the greater Louisville area.

Every year, Oldham County has a burn ban in effect from May to September. That means people can still have some recreational fires and hot dog roasts with other restrictions. But this year is different. Just as their yearly ban is supposed to be lifted, an even stricter ban has been put in place; a total burn ban.

"The conditions are so terrible. It's so dry and it can scorch the earth in a large area in a matter of minutes," said Jerry Nauer, the Director of Emergency Management.

Chief Bob Hamilton, with the Pewee Valley Fire Department took us to an area to explain how a flame on a property can spread to open areas quickly.

"People have their lawns mowed and they think they can burn in this area here and keep it under control and then we have a windy day like today and by the time it gets back to those tall grasses and those trees and shrubs back there, you're probably going to have flames 20, 30 feet in the air," Hamilton said.

These are the types of flames that can get out of control quickly so they say extra caution for things like cigarettes, grills and any open flame that's not restricted, need to be taken seriously.

A detrimental situation can escalate quickly

"And the fire takes on a new life and gets exponentially larger," Hamilton said.

In these open areas, such as rural land, fire officials explain it's something difficult to put out or contain. If they need to travel somewhere that's not close to a fire hydrant or some sort of water supply, they could be putting their crew along with the public, in danger.

