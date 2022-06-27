Police searching for person of interest after robbery at Elizabethtown business

Police said the person is responsible for robbing "The Bug's Ear" boutique Monday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are needing help identifying a person of interest they believe is responsible for a brazen robbery in Elizabethtown.

Their officers were sent to “The Bug’s Ear” boutique in the 900 block of North Dixie Highway around 10 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the subject described as a white male pulled out a knife and ordered the clerk to give him money from the register.

Police said the clerk did comply with his demand. After the incident, the man fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

A grainy surveillance photo was released late Monday.

If you any information that can help police identify this person, you are to contact them at (270) 765-4125, Hardin County Crime Stoppers at (800) 597-8123 or visiting P3Tips.com. Be sure to reference case number 22-1174.

The investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.