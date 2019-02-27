LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Center will be packed for a performance of "The Book of Mormon.”

For one cast member, the stop in Louisville means a return home. Kayla Pecchioni grew up in Louisville and graduated from Manual and the Youth Performing Arts School. She's been touring with the show for just over a year as the character Nabulungi.

“When I went to college for musical theater, "Book of Mormon" was insane, the buzz around "Book of Mormon." I wasn't necessarily a huge fan at that time, but I'd heard so much about it and hadn't seen it yet. So, the first time I saw it, I was blown away. It's a huge musical,” Pecchioni said.

"Book of Mormon" will be in town through Sunday, March 3, at the Kentucky Center. Tickets are still available.