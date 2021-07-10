The Bellwether: New hotel opening in the Highlands

“The Bellwether allows for the preservation of two historic buildings on one of the neighborhood’s most distinct corners."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new, 20-unit apartment hotel and restaurant is set to open for booking on October 15 in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood.

The Bellwether Hotel will take over the space which was previously the Highlands Police Station and the building next door which once served as the home of the Louisville Ballet.

In 2019, Park Mile Partners-Highlands residents Ben Botkins and Sarah Mattingly, and Sean and Annie O’Leary purchased the properties.

“As Highlands residents and business owners, we’re committed to maintaining the history and character of the Bardstown Road corridor while also creating businesses that bring value to the neighborhood,” Botkins said. “The Bellwether allows for the preservation of two historic buildings on one of the neighborhood’s most distinct corners and will provide a space to welcome new visitors to the area."

For years, long-time Louisville residents Cathy Hill and her husband have walked by the old historic buildings and today, it was a welcome surprise to see the renovations.

"I used to go by and notice, and I used to want somebody to restore it because it's such a beautiful building. I am delighted," said Cathy.

Visitors can start booking rooms on October 15. For more information, visit www.thebellwetherhotel.com.

