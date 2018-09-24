LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two Inches of rain dumped on the Metro over the weekend, leading to the second day of a massive music festival at Champions Park being canceled.

The CEO of "Bourbon and Beyond" said too much mud and water made for safety hazards inside the park.

There were messy mud pits and puddles that look more like ponds by the end of the day on Saturday and they only got worse on Sunday.

Danny Wilmer Presents CEO Danny Hayes said, ”It's a painful decision to make- we agonized over it for hours as we watched the conditions worsen. But ultimately safety comes first."

Hayes, the CEO of the company behind the festival, announced the second day of the show would be canceled, early Sunday morning.

It was a loss for festival goers and those in town to work.

One worker said, "It’s tough – we’re going to miss out on some work but these things happen and you can't predict the weather.

So, that's a wrap on Bourbon and Beyond this year but what about next weekend?

That’s when Louder than Life, another massive music festival, is set to move into the very same stage.

"As soon as it stops raining we'll start dropping mulch and some sod- really get the pumps working. So as of now we feel very confident, but we will obviously update as events change”, Hayes said.

For now, festival leaders are staying optimistic despite the dirt. They are hopeful Louder than Life will go on as planned.

