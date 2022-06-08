Break-in temporarily closes 'Tha Drippin' Crab' in Russell neighborhood

The restaurant said in a Thursday Facebook post that they were working to get things cleaned up and ready for their customers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the player is from March 2022.

A restaurant in the Russell neighborhood has closed until further notice.

Tha Drippin’ Crab, located at 12th and West Jefferson Street, said via Facebook on Thursday they were closed due to a recent break-in and are cleaning up inside the restaurant for guests.

No other information about the break-in was released.

The seafood restaurant is the brainchild of Louisville culinary chef Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson and offers a menu that’s rooted in southern-style cooking.

Tha Drippin’ Crab held its grand opening in November 2021 and housed in the MOLO Village which brings various services to underserved communities.

WHAS11 News has reached out to Metro Police about the incident but have not heard back.

The restaurant has not given a date for its reopening.

