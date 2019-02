LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Prices at Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse are about to go up. This will be the second increase in six months.

Texas Roadhouse officials tell our news partner, Louisville Business First, that the chain is seeing an increase in sales costs and a big increase in labor costs. They said raising prices 1.5 percent should offset the difference.

The price changes will come at the start of the second quarter. That means patrons should expect to pay more starting in April.