LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Champions Park is safe according to testing done by the city and state.

Concerns were raised about the park after the Louder than Life music festival was canceled because of rain in September.

Some were worried the weight of RV's and buses, along with that heavy rain, may have disrupted the cap of clean soil that covers the old Edith Avenue landfill.

The city said soil samples were taken from the area earlier in October and sent to labs which verified there is no contamination.

Now that the site is deemed safe, contractors will begin smoothing out the ground at the park.

While Edith Avenue is back open, gates around parts of the park will remain up while that work continues.

