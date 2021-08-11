A week into Test to Play program, coaches say it’s going well

At Crosby Middle, school leaders say only a handful of students didn't get tested last week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS is one week into the rollout of its "Test to Play" program for extracurricular activities. To participate in sports and clubs, students must be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

Crosby Middle School student athletes said they were happy to be tested if it meant having their full sports seasons.

"It allows me to still play basketball and keeps me and my team safe," 7th grade basketball player Neel Anand said.

At Crosby, there are around 300 students in clubs and sports. School leaders said last week, only a few went without testing.

“There was only a few kids that didn’t get checked off and obviously that makes them ineligible until they do get their test," Athletic Director Don Parr said. “You hate for any kids to miss out on something but as far as losing the numbers to lost a team, it’s minimal.”

Parr also said he was not aware of any student athletes who tested positive last week.

Students can be tested at school, through regular testing provided by the district or through team testing. They can also be tested by a private provider outside of school.

“The option on your own is the most difficult to track but parents are communicating really well and getting me those tests," Parr said.

“It’s just not that big of a deal, at least we get to cheer and do the things you like to do," 7th grade cheerleader Elycia Vitotoe said.

Coaches said the program isn't just about safety and health. They said it's also about making sure this year is an improvement to last year for students.

"Academics is important but after school activities, this other part of school, is also important for kids," Coach Creed Fassoldt said.

“I’ve been swimming for a very long time and if I stopped I’d feel a bit sad," 7th grader Jackson Byers said.

Last week, JCPS tested 19,300 students in total. Officials couldn't say how many of those were specifically tested for "Test to Play."

