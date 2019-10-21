The man accused of murder and kidnapping was back in the Henry County courtroom Monday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

Terry Whitehouse was brought in from the Oldham County Detention Center in handcuffs and sat feet away from Detective John Dudinskie who testified.

Dudinski said Whitehouse confessed to police that he killed his stepfather-in-law, Marvin Bowman, because his wife told him to.

“She, allegedly, she told him that she was upset, because her mother had to work so much and Mr. Bowman did not work,” Dudinkski said.



Police believe Bowman was killed with a hammer, but Dudinskie said Whitehouse insists his wife played a part in the planning and in the slaying.



“He stated that while he was hitting Mr. Bowman she was stabbing him.”

Dudinski told the judge that Bowman did have cuts on him, but it was the hits to the head that killed him. Police are still looking into the allegations and Melinda has not been charged with anything.

Police originally believed Whitehouse had kidnapped his wife and his mother-in-law before the day and a half long manhunt began.

The mother-in-law was released before his wife.

During the hearing, Whitehouse's attorney began to question whether his wife was really taken against her will.

She brought up surveillance video where the pair was caught on camera heading into a store while police were looking for them both.

“When the officer who collected the video recovered the video he stated that the individual at the store stated that they didn't appear to be under any type of duress, either one of them,” Detective Dudinkskie said.

The court found that probable cause exists and Whitehouse headed back to the Oldham County Detention Center where he's being held.

This case will head to the grand jury, next.

