'It was pretty scary'; Witnesses recount deadly police shootout with Tennessee suspect

Blake Curran and John Maldonado were waiting at a red light on Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane when they saw the shootout unfold.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville couple is still in disbelief after witnessing a police shootout with a suspect who, authorities say, shot a Tennessee officer earlier this week.

Blake Curran and John Maldonado were waiting at a red light on Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane when they saw the suspect crash into another vehicle.

According to a Twitter post by Metro Nashville Police, the suspect was identified as Samuel Quinton Edwards.

The couple began to record the incident unfold as a heavy police presence blocked the intersection. In the video, they ask the victim if he’s okay; he looks disoriented.

Shortly after, gunshots ring out. Nashville Police say it was at that point that Edwards exchanged gunfire with Kentucky State Police.

"He gets out, he's holding his head and then not even 5 minutes later, shots are firing,” Maldonado recalled. “He's gotta take cover again.”

Curran says the shooting happened much quicker than that. “I would say 5 seconds later,” he added.

Billy McCarthy was with his two young sons skateboarding just off Dixie Highway when he recorded SWAT trucks passing by.

"It's a daily drive for us and we had just passed through there,” he said. “We’re a mile away right here, so a mile away at 45 miles an hour, that’s pretty quick.”

Like Curran and Maldonado, McCarthy says he's grateful they stayed out of harm's way.

As a result of the shootout, Edwards was shot and killed by police.

In an email on Wednesday, KSP said per standard operating procedure, the agency would not "release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered."

The Tennessee officer Edwards allegedly shot has been released from a local hospital, ABC affiliate WKRN reported.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.