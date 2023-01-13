Tennessee man robbed 5 Louisville-area banks; sentenced to 17 years in federal prison

He was ordered to pay over $8,000 in restitution.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Tennessee man was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for robbing five Louisville-area banks.

Salvador Jones, 36, and was also ordered to pay $8,126 in restitution to the banks he's accused of stealing money from.

In April 2021, Jones went into the Fifth Third Bank at 401 South 4th Street, presented a "demand note" and robbed the bank, according to court documents and evidence.

From April 8, 2021 to May 5, 2021, Jones robbed four more Louisville-area banks and a U.S. Bank in New Albany, using a demand note in each robbery.

Louisville Metro Police Department's Robbery Unit reportedly coordinated with other law enforcement agencies to find Jones' getaway vehicle, which led to his arrest in Nashville, TN.

After he completes 17.5 years in federal prison, Jones is also required to complete three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

