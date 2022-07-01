TEN20 Craft Brewery taking over Heine Brothers' on Douglass Loop

The coffee shop location in the Highlands is now closed as TEN20 prepares to start renovations.

TEN20 Craft Brewery has locations in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood, Anchorage, and soon the Highlands.

As of July 1, the brewery has taken over the Heine Brothers' Coffee shop at 2200 Bardstown Road, also known as the Douglass Loop location. Following renovations, TEN20 said it plans to open the taproom there this Fall.

This will be TEN20's third location in the Louisville area and second satellite taproom. The flagship brewery opened in Butchertown in 2020, with the first satellite taproom in Anchorage following in 2021.

In addition to a rotating beer selection, including some brewed specifically for the Highlands, TEN20 also plans to continue serving Heine Brothers' coffee at the location. The brewery said there will also be expanded hours.

The move comes less than three months after Heine Brothers employees announced plans to unionize. The union released a statement via social media late Thursday, saying they were "blindsided" by the decision to close the Douglass Loop location. In the statement, organizers claimed the shop closed six hours early and employees had no prior notice before an afternoon meeting.

Union organizers plan to protest outside the Douglass Loop location on Friday at 10 a.m.