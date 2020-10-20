TEN20 brewery opens in Butchertown

Their beers are named after local landmarks like the Stockyards Porter and Dryden Pilsner which was named after the building that was transformed into this new space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new craft brewery is opening in Butchertown. The new brewery is called Ten20 which is why it's opening on October 20.

It's in a former meat warehouse on East Washington street.



Their beers are named after local landmarks like the Stockyards Porter and Dryden Pilsner which was named after the building that was transformed into this new space. The brewery will host a TEN20 Fest annually on 10/20 to honor the legacy of the local landmark.



Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy both indoor and outdoor seating, including a rooftop beer garden.