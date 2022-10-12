Louisville brewery to open 'special new gathering place' in the Highlands

This will be the local craft brewery's third location in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Raise your glass to celebrate a Louisville-born craft brewery opening it's third taproom in the heart of the Highlands.

This local brewery opened its flagship location in the Butchertown neighborhood in 2020 and its second location in the Anchorage community in 2021.

TEN20 will start serving patrons on Oct. 14. Louisville community members are invited to join in on the fun when the doors open at 4 p.m. at 2200 Bardstown Road in the Douglass Loop.



In addition to serving beer, TEN20 will also be serving up fresh, handcrafted pizzas. MozzaPi will offer locals artisan sourdough pizzas and baked goods, according to a press release.

If you come to the brewery in the morning or afternoon, you may notice TEN20 Highlands will feature local coffee, beverages and snacks.

The “local favorites showcase” offers a variety of drip and blended coffee options from local coffee roasters including: Safai, West Lou and Heine Brothers’.

If you're not feeling like a glass of beer, a cup of coffee or a slice of pizza, TEN20 still has options for you. The brewery will be offering snacks and drinks from places like Blue Dog Bakery, Elixir Kombucha and other local spots.

MozzaPi and local coffee offerings will be available beginning in November, according to the press release.

Jim McGuire, part of the TEN20 ownership group said he's looking forward to contributing to the Highlands neighborhood.

“As a resident of the Highlands neighborhood myself, I am especially excited to be celebrating the opening of this special new gathering space where we can really highlight some of Louisville’s all-stars in our fresh, high quality food and beer offerings,” McGuire said.



A portion of sales on Oct. 14 will be donated to community organizations and local non-profits through TEN20’s HEADwaters Fund, according to the press release.

