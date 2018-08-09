Ten killer cars at this weekend's Mecum auction (PHOTOS)

(Louisville Business First) - If I could pick a car off this list, it would be that 1957 Ford Thunderbird E-Code.

It's a slick ride with a white finish, red interior and painted steel wheels. Can't say I've ever been one for a Thunderbird, but if we're talking dream cars here, you've gotta go with a classic. And it has to be a convertible. Trust me — I've had two in my life, and I miss them both.

The Thunderbird, which you can see in the attached gallery, is one of the featured lots at Mecum Auctions' Louisville 2018 event. Mecum provided photos of the cars, saying they were selected based on their value, market interest and rarity. The company declined to provide information about the prices of these vehicles.

The auction, which will feature an estimated 600 American muscle cars and other hot rides, is at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 8 a.m.

