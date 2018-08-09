(Louisville Business First) - If I could pick a car off this list, it would be that 1957 Ford Thunderbird E-Code.

It's a slick ride with a white finish, red interior and painted steel wheels. Can't say I've ever been one for a Thunderbird, but if we're talking dream cars here, you've gotta go with a classic. And it has to be a convertible. Trust me — I've had two in my life, and I miss them both.

The Thunderbird, which you can see in the attached gallery, is one of the featured lots at Mecum Auctions' Louisville 2018 event. Mecum provided photos of the cars, saying they were selected based on their value, market interest and rarity. The company declined to provide information about the prices of these vehicles.

The auction, which will feature an estimated 600 American muscle cars and other hot rides, is at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Bidder Registration

Ten killer cars at this weekend's Mecum auction (PHOTOS)
01 / 10
A blue 1967 Pontiac GTO Convertible with a 400 CI V-8 engine and a four-speed manual transmission. Courtesy: MECUM AUCTIONS
02 / 10
A green 1969 Plymouth GTX with a 426 CI Hemi V-8 engine and four-speed manual transmission. Courtesy: MECUM AUCTIONS
03 / 10
A white 1957 Ford Thunderbird with red interior, an E-code 270 horse power V-8 engine, and a three-speed transmission with overdrive. Courtesy: MECUM AUCTIONS
04 / 10
A silver 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport convertible with a 454 CI V-8 engine and a four-speed transmission. Courtesy: MECUM AUCTIONS
05 / 10
A black 1971 Dodge Challenger convertible with a 318 CI engine, a four-barrel carburetor and an automatic transmission. Courtesy: MECUM AUCTIONS
06 / 10
A black 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider with a 4.3 liter V-8 engine and an automatic transmission. Courtesy: MECUM AUCTIONS
07 / 10
A blue 1948 Buick Super convertible with red interior, a straight eight-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission. Courtesy: MECUM AUCTIONS
08 / 10
A 1956 Chevrolet Corvette convertible with a 225 horse power engine, dual four-barrel carburetors, and a three-speed transmission. Courtesy: MECUM AUCTIONS
09 / 10
A blue 1956 Continental Mark II with a 368 CI V-8 engine, four-barrel carburetor, and a three-speed Turbodrive automatic transmission. Courtesy: MECUM AUCTIONS
10 / 10
A black 1976 Pontiac Trans Am SE with a 455 CI V-8 engine and a manual four-speed transmission. Courtesy: MECUM AUCTIONS

Read the rest of this article on Louisville Business First.

© Louisville Business First