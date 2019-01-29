A blast of Arctic air will bring dangerously low temperatures and wind chills to Kentuckiana. It will be extremely important for some of our most vulnerable community members to take shelter.

The homeless shelter in Southern Indiana is already overcrowded due to the white flag status.

Thanks to Exit0, more people will have a warm place to stay for a few days. They are opening a temporary low barrier shelter at 403 West Maple Street in Jeffersonville.

According to Paul Stensrud with Exit0, they hope to take in about 30 people and do have other options available if it becomes overcrowded.

“Here within Exit0, we’re a very close-knit family with the homeless,” Stensrud said.

Those who stay in the shelter will be provided with meals, games, and help with things like IDs, social security, food stamps and more.

“While in house they will be sheltered but they will also be getting additional services through the ministry,” Stensrud said.

The shelter will be open 24/7 from January 29 at 6 p.m. to February 1 at 9 a.m.