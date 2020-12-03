LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brand new Hilton Hotel is joining the NULU neighborhood.

It'll be the first of Hilton's new brand of hotels called Tempo and it has more of a modern look.

Tempo will be located on East Jefferson Street and it'll have six stories, 130 rooms, and a rooftop bar.

