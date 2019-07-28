LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 260,000 women in Kentucky live in a contraceptive desert.

But now a San Francisco based company called Nurx, is trying to change that regardless of who you are and where you live.

"Kentucky has had this sort of largest initial first few days of inbound requests than we've seen in any state," said Jessica Horwitz, the VP of Clinical Services at Nurx.

As the 26th state officially launched patients in the bluegrass are at the forefront of telemedicine.

To use the all-in-one healthcare company, you hop on their website or head to their app and follow four easy steps.

1) Request your prescription: you just answer a few health questions to get started.

2) Their doctors review it: their medical providers will evaluate your needs, then write a prescription just for you.

3) They deliver your medication: it will be delivered fast and for free in discreet, unbranded packaging.

4) Automatic refills: if it's a repeat prescription, there's no need to remind them. They will process your refill automatically and you can cancel any time.

They hook patients up with Kentucky medical providers who will be at your disposal.

"Maybe it's to ask a question, maybe it's to say hey I missed a pill what do I do, maybe it's to say, this doesn't feel like the right fit can I change?" said Jessica. "Maybe they live 200 miles away from a clinic where they can go or maybe they live in a community where maybe they have provider but that provider isn't comfortable taking care of their contraception."

With these facts in mind, they are on a mission to transform health care.

"Asking for birth control is not necessarily an easy conversation for a lot of people and that was definitely the case in Kentucky where we felt like people were looking for privacy, they were looking to take control of their health," Jessica said.

It's not just women who use Nurx, but men do as well. They provide access to things like birth control, PrEP, and home tests for HPV and STI's.

The goal behind the brand is for all patients to be treated quickly and with compassion, while receiving treatments and medicines that are accessible and affordable.

