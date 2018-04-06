McLEAN, VA – TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced Christy Moreno has been named president and general manager of WHAS11 in Louisville, KY. Moreno will replace Linda Danna who previously announced she was stepping down to prioritize time with her family.

Moreno joins WHAS from TEGNA station KUSA in Denver, CO where she has served as news director since 2015. At KUSA, Moreno oversaw daily operations for the newsroom, including editorial content creation and collaborating with marketing, sales and community relations. KUSA is by far the number one choice for Colorado news viewers. NEXT with Kyle Clark, which launched under Moreno’s leadership, is now the number-one rated news program in the market. The station won 12 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2017.

“Christy is a proven leader with unparalleled experience and a growth mindset. She knows what winning looks like, having run dominant newsrooms in both Denver and Knoxville,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and chief operating officer, media operations, TEGNA. “With a long track record of success, Christy has a true understanding of how best to serve local communities and will combine innovation with journalistic excellence to serve Louisville.”

Prior to KUSA, Moreno was news director at WBIR in Knoxville, TN and assistant news director at KENS in San Antonio, TX – both TEGNA stations. Earlier in her career, Moreno was executive producer at KRIV in Houston, TX

Moreno graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She will relocate to the Louisville area.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

