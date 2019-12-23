LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Americana serves more than 5,000 people from more than 100 countries every year.

"We want everyone to succeed and thrive and be a part of this wonderful community we call home," Director of Development, Antigona Mehani said.

Their mission to help Louisville's large refugee and immigrant population realize their full potential is one of the reasons our parent company, Tegna, picked them as a recipient for the Tegna Foundation grant.

Established in 1990, Americana was in response to a growing international population in the Derby City.

"I think the phrase 'it takes a village to raise a village' is truly what defines Americana," Mehani said.

Executive Director, Edgardo Mansilla says established in 1990, Americana was originally housed in about six apartment units. Today it serves more than 5,000 people including over 300 children in this 54,000 sq. foot school.



"The staff at Americana they must be servants to people. You cannot be here and call the attention to yourself, you cannot be here and use the I, me, myself – it's we, we, we," Executive director, Edgardo Mansilla said.



30 programs and 40 community partners. From dawn to dusk volunteers spend their time here to support after school programs like gardening and performing arts.

The volunteers teach a a variety of classes from ESL and family health, to providing trauma-care and mental health services.

"The center is a beacon to the hope and I quote the word 'safe' because this is a word that our kids use when they come here," Mehani said.



The community-based programs are to foster educational success, family support, and financial development.



Americana looks forward to another 30 years of investing in what they call leaders of a better future, continuing to serve under its golden principles:



"Human dignity, social justice, and provide holistic services," Mansilla said.

The Tegna $5,000 grant to Americana will help support the organization's after school programs, field trips, and classroom supplies.

