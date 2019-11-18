FRANKFORT, Ky. — A free service in Kentucky is aimed at helping teens in the state quit smoking cigarettes and vaping.

The service, called My Life, My Quit, is offered through the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Teens will receive coaching sessions to develop a plan to quit using tobacco products. The coach will help will strategies to combat stress and withdrawal symptoms. Sessions will be available by phone, text and online chat.

“This program allows us to meet teens where they are, communicate with them via channels they are comfortable with, and to support them through their quit journey,” said Thomas Ylioja, PhD, clinical director of Health Initiatives at National Jewish Health.

“With youth vaping use on the rise, both here and across the U.S., we are very excited to bring My Life, My Quit to Kentucky and offer a program that is specifically tailored to helping young people quit tobacco and vaping,” said Kentucky Department for Public Health Tobacco Cessation Administrator Heather Shaw.

Teens interested in quitting tobacco products should call or text the My Life, My Quit number at 1-855-891-9989 to be connected with a coach.

