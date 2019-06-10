LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s not every day that a Saturday morning is spent with a paintbrush in hand, especially if you’re a teenager.

The young artists joined seasoned muralists, who will soon flock to Louisville, imprinting their own flair on the Derby city.

Their fresh work is ready for viewing at the 2019 Imagine Mural Festival, hosted by Fund for the Arts, Imagine Greater Louisville and Mayor Greg Fischer.

An after-school program in Smoketown called the STEAM Exchange, Rachel Mauser and her students say the project just isn’t any old painting project.

“We’ve been painting every day after school with our students,” Mauser said.

“I’ve painted the flowers and I learned that I could paint,” a student said.

Another student added, “Nowadays, it’s dangerous to be out here on the streets. This just brings everybody together.”

