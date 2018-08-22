LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A group of teens on a late night joyride crashed into The Temple of Faith church in Louisville's South End Tuesday night. Luckily no one was seriously hurt but the church did sustain some damage.

It would be easy for Pastor Joel Bowman to feel a little frustrated. But he said something else is even easier... finding the silver lining at the edge of the destruction.

Bowman said, "Even in spite of all of the damage that's been done, the church cornerstone remains. It’s really symbolic of the resilient nature of our church."

Bricks and car parts were scattered in the church parking lot hours after Bowman said teens on a joyride crashed their mom's car into the corner of the sanctuary.

"My initial gut-level reaction was that of pain and sorrow," Bowman said.

After police left the scene, Bowman had a visitor. It was the mother of one of those teens, showing up to apologize.

"She felt extremely bad about what happened and even with her lack of resources, she offered any help that would be necessary to repair the facility," Bowman said.

For now, the damage will keep the 150 parishioners out of their sanctuary as the fire department said the structure could be vulnerable.

But the pastor promises that won't keep them from serving.

"We're not going to let this deter from the normal everyday ministry that we offer”, Bowman said.

The Temple of Faith Baptist Church will hold services in the family resource building, behind the church, until the sanctuary is deemed safe.

