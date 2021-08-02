Police: 20 teens taken to hospital with minor injuries after crash on Billtown Road

Police said out of caution, the teens were taken to the hospital after some complained of minor injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty teens have been taken to the hospital after their activity bus and a car collided in southeast Jefferson County.

According to a Metro Police spokesperson, 7th Division officers responded to Billtown Road near I-265 around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers said that bus was headed south on Billtown Road when a car took a left turn in front of it.

Police said out of caution, an EMS transport bus took the teens complaining of minor injuries to Norton Children’s Hospital.

No other information was made available.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.