18-year-old shot multiple times in Shively neighborhood, police investigating

Authorities believe the shooting was "not a random act of violence" and that there is no threat to the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager was shot multiple times in Louisville's Shively neighborhood late Friday afternoon.

According to the Shively Police Department, an 18-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3500 block of Schaffer Drive.

Police said the victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting appears to have been targeted stemming from an altercation between the victim and suspect, according to police. It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

