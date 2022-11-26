Teenage girl shot while walking in Algonquin

Louisville police say she was walking alone when someone shot her.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was shot while walking alone in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on Saturday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a girl in her mid-teens. She reportedly told officers she was walking alone when someone shot her.

She was conscious, alert and talking while she was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive the shooting, officials say.

LMPD detectives are handling this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

