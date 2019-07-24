LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A teenager who pleaded guilty to a 2016 shooting at the Pegasus Parade and was later charged with a separate murder will soon be released from jail.

Judge Olu Stevens granted Jeremiah Carter 5 years supervised probation on numerous charges. There were two separate incidents that led to the decision of the 18-year-old's fate.

The first was in 2016 when Carter shot two people at the Pegasus Parade. He was 14 at the time, charged as an adult, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

A year later, in 2017, he shot and killed a 37-year-old man while on home incarceration. He claimed it was self-defense.

LMDC

A plea bargain was what opened the door to probation.

"To say 4 years later you need to do another 10 years because of what happened at age 14, that's essentially their argument, that would be a fair argument if he were an adult," said Carter's attorney Robert Eggert.

"That is a very difficult and harsh penalty to pay for activities that you conducted when you were 14," Stevens responded.

Judge Olu Stevens had two choices: To put Carter behind bars for 25 years or let him go on probation. If Carter violates that probation, he will serve the 25 years. The judge chose probation.

"I think the biggest issue and the biggest problem is that it's the community perception of what is the end result, what is the end product of our justice system," said Nicolai Jilek, the President of the River City Fraternal Order of Police.

Throughout Carter's re-sentencing, his attorney mentioned his hard work over the last few years to create a better life for himself and for his baby son.

"He has done everything he can. He's done every program, every vocational program, he's gone to school he's gotten his diploma, he's now being set up in the community."

We went to Carter's sisters home and knocked on the door. She chose not to go on camera. We did the same at his mother's house but she didn't answer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Contact reporter Jessie Cohen at JCohen@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.