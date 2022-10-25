18-year-old charged in connection to 2 shootings earlier this year

Louisville Metro Police say D’Andre Swain Jr. faces several charges, including complicity to murder, for his role in two July shootings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a teenager in connection to two separate shootings earlier this year.

An LMPD spokesperson said 18-year-old D’Andre Swain Jr. was arrested early Monday afternoon for his role in two July shootings, one in the Jacobs neighborhood and another in Old Louisville.

Swain has been charged with complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Those charges are in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Tamal Wood, who was shot and killed on July 28 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place.

According to court documents, Swain was seen on surveillance video getting into a white KIA Soul with four other people. A short while later, the vehicle is seen driving by a residence and numerous rounds come from the vehicle.

Wood was struck by many of the rounds and later died at the hospital, police say.

According to police, Swain's wanton endangerment charges stem from there being four other people inside the residence that was fired at. No one inside was injured, however police say "they were placed in substantial danger of death or serious physical injury."

The suspects later sold the vehicle used in the shooting and fled with the guns.

Swain was identified by police as not only being in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but as one of the people who fired rounds at Wood.

The 18-year-old has also been charged with with first-degree robbery and complicity to first-degree assault in connection to an Old Louisville shooting.

According to his arrest citation in that incident, on July 15, a woman was shot in the head during a robbery.

The citation says police determined Swain's involvement by reviewing surveillance video from a nearby gas station.

Police say Swain was seen standing at the driver's door of the woman's vehicle before reaching in to pull out something, later identified by her as her money bag with a phone and ID inside.

Swain is then allegedly seen getting into the back passenger seat of a stolen vehicle. The woman exits her vehicle and approaches the back passenger door and a gunshot is heard coming from the vehicle.

The woman is struck and is seen falling to the ground. LMPD says her injuries were serious and she was transported to the hospital. She did, however, survive her injuries.

