Teen faces murder charge after stepfather stabbed to death in Grayson County

Grayson County police found a man bleeding to death and his 15-year-old stepson at the scene.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A teenager is charged with murder after police say he stabbed and killed his stepfather during an altercation on Monday night.

Around 7 p.m., Grayson County Deputies responded to a stabbing at Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield, according to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.

Officers on scene found Timothy Higdon, 38, bleeding from his torso, laying on the ground.

The victim's 15-year-old stepson was reportedly also at the scene.

Higdon was transported to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead a few hours later, according to the release.

The teen boy police believe to be involved in Higdon's death was initially charged with attempted murder (domestic violence). However, that charged was amended to "murder" after Higdon died.

His stepson was also charged with assault (first degree) and tampering with physical evidence, officials say.

He was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green.

No other information was released; police are currently investigating.

